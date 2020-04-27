Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in West Bengal: State's tally rises to 649; death toll at 20

The total number of cases of coronavirus rose to 611 in West Bengal on Sunday. Among the total people infected as on date, 105 have recovered and 20 have passed away. Meanwhile, Kolkata had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 184 confirmed infections. West Bengal's 649 cases put it at number 10 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 7,686, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the total number of cases in the state so far:

DISTRICT NUMBER OF CASES Kolkata 184 Howrah 79 North 24 Paraganas 46 Pashchim Medinipur 4 Hooghly 12 Kamlimpong 7 Nadia 6 South 24 Paraganas 9 Jalpaiguri 5 Purba Medinipur 21 Darjeeling 4 Pashchim Burdwan 7 Murshidabad 2 Diamond Harbour 1 Basirhat 1

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 27,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 27,892 including 872 deaths while 6,185 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Monday. On Sunday evening, India's positive cases toll surged to 26,917 including 826 deaths and 5,914 have recovered.

