West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh tests positive for coronavirus a week after declaring 'corona is gone'

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday tested positive for coronavirus a week after his Hoogly rally where he declared that 'corona is gone'. Ghosh has been taken to a private hospital where he is admitted to the high dependency unit (HDU), health department sources said. He has mild fever.

"He is having 102-degree fever and undergoing treatment. He is being treated for the disease. His oxygen saturation level is fine. There is nothing to worry about," a senior doctor at the hospital said.

The Medinipur MP had been keeping unwell for the last couple of days following which he took the COVID-19 test.

A week ago, Ghosh addressed a packed crowd where most people were not wearing masks and social distancing went for a toss.

"Corona is Gone! Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is acting. She is intentionally imposing lockdown so that BJP cannot hold meetings and rallies in Bengal....They are feeling unwell not due to fear of coronavirus, but due to the fear of BJP," Ghosh said.

(With PTI inputs)

