West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee, two others to take oath as MLAs today

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will administer the oath of office to three newly elected MLAs including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the State Assembly today (Thursday). Besides Banerjee, Amirul Islam and Jakir Hossain will also take oath as MLAs today.

In the recently concluded by-polls, Mamata Banerjee won from Bhabanipur with a margin of over 58,000 votes. She needed to win the election to retain the chief minister's chair.

According to the Election Commission of India, Mamata Banerjee secured 85,263 votes which are around 71.90 per cent of the total votes connected in the bye-elections.

Banerjee's main competition, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal got 26,428 votes and Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Srijib Biswas secured 4,226 votes.

Jakir Hossain was elected from Jangipur and Amirul Islam was elected from Samserganj assembly seats in West Bengal.

Jakir Hossain was declared victorious by a huge margin of 92,480 votes from the Jangipur constituency, while Amirul Islam won from Samserganj by a margin of 26,379 votes.

The results were declared on October 3, Sunday.

