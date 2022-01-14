Friday, January 14, 2022
     
Delhi Metro frequency on Blue, Yellow lines to remain affected during weekend curfew

As per extant guidelines, 100 percent sitting is allowed in metro trains. However, no standing passengers are allowed in the trains.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 14, 2022 20:26 IST
delhi metro timings, frequency, weekend curfew
Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: Commuters wait to board a train at the Lakshmi Nagar Metro Station after resumption of the Delhi Metro services.

Highlights

  • Train frequency on Blue and Yellow lines of Delhi Metro will slow down during weekend curfew.
  • Metro trains will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on the Yellow and Blue lines.
  • On the other lines, trains will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes during the weekend curfew.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday informed that the metro frequency on the Blue and Yellow lines of the railways will remain affected during the weekend curfew. Metro trains will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on the Yellow Line (i.e HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli) and Blue Line (i.e Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) in the coming weekend from January 15-16, said a statement from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

On the other lines, trains will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes during the weekend curfew. The move is in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) last week regarding the weekend curfew. 

"For rest of the weekdays i.e. from Monday to Friday, Metro services will continue to remain available as usual as per the extant guidelines," added the statement.

As per extant guidelines, 100 percent sitting is allowed in metro trains. However, no standing passengers are allowed in the trains. "Therefore, entry to the trains and stations shall continue to remain highly restrictive as only a limited number of passengers (50 only) per coach are allowed," the statement added.

The statement has advised the travelers that if absolutely essential, they should keep extra time during commuting by Metro as entry shall still continue to be regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines which may result in queues/ waiting outside stations. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Delhi weekend curfew: Police enhances patrol, puts barricades amid rising Covid cases

