Weather update: Rain alert issued in Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand; Amarnath and Kedarnath Yatras suspended

New Delhi:

Incessant monsoon rains have caused significant damage in several areas, especially the mountainous regions. The annual Amarnath Yatra has been suspended till August 3 due to the relentless downpour in the region. The pilgrimage route has been severely damaged, prompting the authorities to carry out repair and maintenance work on both Baltal and Pahalgam tracks.

Besides, the Kedarnath Yatra also remained suspended for the third consecutive day due to landslides blocking the key routes. Over 450 pilgrims returning from the yatra were rescued by NDRF and SDRF personnel through alternative forest routes and brought safely to Sonprayag. Meanwhile, more than 5,000 pilgrims have been halted at the Sonprayag camp itself.

Delhi Weather

The weather department has issued a weekly forecast predicting heavy rainfall. On August 2, thunderstorms accompanied by rain are expected. During this period, the maximum temperature may hover around 35°C and the minimum around 25°C. On August 3, the sky is likely to remain cloudy, followed by moderate rainfall. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 33°C and the minimum around 24°C. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Gurugram.

Cloudbursts and landslides in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh witnessed three cloudburst incidents on Friday in the Lahaul valley. Flooding was reported near Tindi’s Puhre Nala. Two other cloudbursts occurred in Yangla valley and Jispa, forcing residents to flee for safety. In Kangra district, heavy rainfall led to the collapse of seven cattle sheds and two houses.

The Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway was blocked for around nine hours due to landslides near Pandoh (Mandi) and Samlaitu (Bilaspur). Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the highway.

Flood threat in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Nainital and Bageshwar districts for Saturday.

In Varanasi, the Ganga river breached the warning mark and entered Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham’s Ganga gate. Boats are reportedly moving through some of the city’s narrow lanes. In Prayagraj, both the Ganga and Yamuna rivers are flowing just below the danger mark. 14 localities in the city and 44 nearby villages are affected by floodwaters.