Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR, UP and Bihar; check forecast

Rains have continued to lash several northern states of India, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. However, residents in Delhi-NCR are reeling under intense humidity. On Sunday, cloudy skies kept the temperatures in check, but humidity made conditions uncomfortable.

The Indian Meteorological department (IMD) has forecasted rain in Delhi on Monday. As per the weather department, the showers are likely to continue throughout the week in the region. Areas such as Laxmi Nagar, Patparganj, Anand Vihar, North Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi have been placed under a heavy rain alert.

Rain alert in several districts of UP and Bihar today

In Uttar Pradesh, heavy rain alerts have been issued for several districts until July 9. Districts such as Banda, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut and Aligarh may experience light to moderate rainfall.

In Bihar, pleasant weather is expected to continue for the next five days, accompanied by strong winds that will provide relief from the humidity. Monsoon alerts have been issued in several districts including Patna, Gaya, Purnia, West Champaran, East Champaran, Nawada, Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur and Madhubani.

Heavy showers expected in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

Many districts in Rajasthan are witnessing intense rainfall. On Monday, heavy rain alerts were issued for Bundi, Alwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Kota and Baran. In Madhya Pradesh, districts like Bhind, Shivpuri, Morena, Vidisha, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Raisen, Sehore, Hoshangabad, and Chhatarpur are likely to receive showers.

An alert has also been issued for strong winds and rain in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and other northern states.

Rain likely in hilly and southern states

Heavy rainfall is also expected in the hilly states of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Alerts have been issued for districts including Almora, Udham Singh Nagar, Chamoli, Nainital, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar.

Widespread rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala

In the southern part of the country, widespread rainfall is expected in Karnataka over the next seven days. Similar alerts have been issued for Kerala and Lakshadweep, forecasting continuous rainfall throughout the week.