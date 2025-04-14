Weather update: Heavy rain alert issued for these states, heatwave warning in Delhi as temperatures soar While rains may bring respite to some states, the heat is not retreating everywhere, as per the weather department. The IMD has also issued alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h) with light rain likely in central India.

Weather update: Amid the scorching heat sweeping across North India, many regions have found relief in the widespread showers over the last few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is expected to continue in states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Kerala, and Assam over the coming days.

The IMD has also issued alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h) with light rain likely in central India and the plains of Maharashtra on April 14. A heavy rain warning has also been issued for Assam and Meghalaya between April 14–16, and for Odisha on April 15 and 16. There is also a possibility of hailstorms in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh on April 14 and 15, as per the forecast.

In the southern and eastern parts of the country, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and winds (30–40 km/h) is expected over the next five days in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, north interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana.

Heatwave conditions in the West and North

While rains may bring respite to some states, the heat is not retreating everywhere. The weather department has issued a heatwave alert for western Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat on April 14 and 15. The mercury is likely to rise further, with Punjab and Haryana facing possible heatwave conditions from April 16 to 18, and eastern Rajasthan from April 16 to 19. A 3–5°C spike in maximum temperatures is expected over the next 5 to 6 days in northwest India, while no major temperature fluctuations are anticipated in other parts of the country.

Delhi weather update: Heat returns to the capital

In Delhi-NCR, the heat is back with a vengeance as temperatures are climbing steadily after a brief lull. On Sunday, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 36.6°C, a degree above normal and higher than Saturday's 35.2°C. The minimum temperature also increased to 20.4°C, slightly below normal but higher than the previous day's 19°C. The IMD has forecast intensifying heat over the next three days, with no immediate relief in sight for the capital's residents.

