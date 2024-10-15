Weather forecast: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states today | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall alerts for multiple states. The rains will significantly affect Peninsular India because of the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal. The weather conditions are likely to persist for the next few days.

Extremely Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu

The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu today. According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram, among others. Moreover, extremely heavy rains in a few places are likely over Nagapattinam, Tiruvaruru and Karaikel. Notably, several parts of Chennai have already witnessed heavy rainfall since last night.

The rains will be accompanied by thunderstorms in a few places. Meanwhile, winds gusting at 35-55 kmph will prevail at Tamil Nadu Coasts, the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin area. Other than coastal areas, the wind will gust at 40-60 kmph.

Very heavy rainfall in these states

The weather department has predicted very heavy rainfall in Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Rayalseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. In Andhra Pradesh, the government has made preparations for the likely rains. The SDRF and NDRF teams are on the ground. In each zone, a command control room has been set up. Issuing an alert, the state disaster management authority has asked people living on the coast to be alert as winds gusting at 40-60 kmph will blow near the coast.

Heavy rainfall alert

The met department has predicted heavy rainfall in Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa. Subsequently, a yellow alert is in place in Goa, Konkan and Mumbai. Notably, Maharashtra, especially Mumbai received heavy rains on Monday.