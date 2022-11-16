Wearing masks on flights not compulsory now, but...: Check latest Govt advisory

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Wearing of masks on flights was till now mandatory.

Wearing masks on flights: The Government on Wednesday (November 16) recalled its advisory that made it mandatory to wear masks on flights. The Civil Aviation Ministry, in its notification, said use of masks by national and international passengers was not mandatory now.

The latest advisory has come amid improving Covid pandemic situation. However, the ministry added that passengers should preferably wear masks while travelling.

Airlines have been updated about the latest decision by the ministry that said it is in line with the government's policy of a graded approach to COVID-19 management response.

"The in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers," the communication said.

It also said that any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced as part of the in-flight announcements.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in the country accounted was only 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the latest official data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,28,580 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.

19 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)

