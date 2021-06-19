WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to meet Amit Shah today, arrives at his residence in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JDHANKAR1 West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who was slated to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, arrived at his official residence in Delhi at 11 am this morning.

Earlier today, his office announced the scheduled meet."Governor WB Jagdeep Dhankhar will call on the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah at his official residence at 11 am today before returning to Kolkata in the afternoon," tweeted Dhankhar's office.

Dhankhar had a meeting with Shah on Thursday as well. He extended his stay at the national capital for today's meeting with the Union Home Minister.

He also met President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday. Dhankhar had arrived in Delhi on June 16.

Over the past few weeks, Governor Dhankhar has raised concerns regarding the alleged incidents of political violence in West Bengal.

