Wayanad Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi leading as per initial trends

Wayanad Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi Vs K Surendran Vs Annie Raja.

Wayanad Election Results 2024: Wayanad is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. The state has 20 parliamentary seats. The Wayanad seat comprises 7 Assembly segments including Mananthavady, Sulthanbathery, Kalpetta, Thiruvambady, Eranad, Nilambur and Wandoor. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The district was established as a separate electoral region and its comprises there municipal towns namely Mananthavady, Kalpetta and Sultan Bathery. The estimated population of Wayanad is 8,46,637 of which male and female were 401,684 and 415,736 respectively. Total voters at this parliamentary seat is approximately 13,59,679. Wayanad reflects a diverse demographic and remains a crucial constituency of Kerala.

Wayanad Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key parties and candidates:

The Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI) are the main parties in the constituency. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Communist Party of India's (CPI) Annie Raja, the wife of CPI general secretary D Raja, and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state chief K Surendran were the main candidates in the Wayanad constituency of Kerala.

Wayanad Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of polls

The polling in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency was held in the second phase on April 26 along with five other 19 constituencies of the state.

Wayanad Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of results

The result for the Wayanad seat will be declared on June 4 along with the other 542 parliamentary constituencies of the country.

Wayanad Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter turnout

According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 73.57 per cent was recorded in the Wayanad Constituency.

Assembly constituency-wise voter turnout

Mananthavady: 73.14%

Sulthanbathery: 72.54%

Kalpetta: 74.04%

Thiruvambady: 73.37%

Eranad: 77.83%

Nilambur: 71.38%

Wandoor: 73.45%

What happened in 2014 and 2019 elections?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, MI Shanavas from INC won the seat and was polled 377,035 votes with a vote share of 41.20%. CPI candidate Sathyan Mokeri got 356,165 votes (38.92 %) and was the runner-up.MI Shanavas defeated Sathyan Mokeri by a margin of 20,870 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Rahul Gandhi from INC won the seat with a margin of 431,770 votes. Rahul Gandhi was polled 706,367 votes with a vote share of 65.00 % and defeated P.p. Suneer from CPI who got 274,597 votes (25.13 %).