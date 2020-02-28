Warmer than usual summer likely this year: IMD

After a cold winter, 2020 may surprise one with warmer than normal summer. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average maximum temperature is likely to be higher than normal by 1 degree Celsius plus in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, and Arunachal Pradesh during March-May.

J&K, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi might witness the summer warmer by about 0.5-1 degree Celsius, IMD said in a statement on Friday.

The average minimum temperature is also expected to rise in similar degrees in these regions.

Since 2016, the IMD, the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), has been issuing seasonal forecast outlooks for subdivision scale temperatures over the country for both hot and cold weather seasons based on predictions from the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS) Model developed under MoES's monsoon mission project.

