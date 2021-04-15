Ward boy in MP Hospital caught on CCTV removing oxygen mask, COVID patient dies

Image Source : PTI Ward Boy in MP's Shivpuri removes mask of an elderly, the patient dies

In what highlights the sorry state of affairs of Madhya Pradesh's healthcare system, a coronavirus patient died in Shivpuri after a ward boy removed his oxygen mask. The incident was caught CCTV. Patient Surendra Sharma was admitted to the corona ward of a hospital in Shivpuri. Late at night, the ward boy removed his oxygen mask which resulted in his death.

The patient's son Deepak Sharma and his family have accused the hospital management of ignorance leading to Surendra Sharma's death. Deepak was with his father moments before the ward boy came in.

"For several days my father was admitted in the hospital. His health was stable and was improving, but he started struggling in the morning because his oxygen mask was removed", said Deepak. "I asked the nurses and doctors to provide the oxygen mask again but they refused. Shortly after, my father stopped breathing", he added.

Also Read: Covid ICU beds with ventilators fully occupied in 69 of 94 hospitals in Delhi

Dhairyavardhan Sharma, a member of the BJP State Committee has intervened in the matter and formulated three teams to investigate and submit a report within 48 hours.

Chief Medical Health Officer Arjun Lal Sharma has assured of strict action against those found guilty in the matter. "Surendra Sharma was a patient of Chronic Renal Failure and was on dialysis. Investigation about his death is going on and reports will come out at 4 pm. Strict action will be taken against people responsible", Sharma told India TV.

According to reports, Surendra Sharma's RT PCR test report was not released, and yet he was admitted to the isolation ward with other patients. In the footage, a security guard was also seen who didn't stop the ward boy from removing the oxygen mask.

Latest India News