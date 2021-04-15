India records 2,00,739 COVID-19 cases, 1,038 deaths in a day, highest-ever single-day spike

Image Source : PTI India records 200,739 COVID-19 cases, 10,38 deaths highest ever daily spike

Amid a worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, India reported the highest ever daily spike of coronavirus infections with over 2 lakh new cases and more than 1000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

As many as 200,739 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 14,074,564. In the last 24 hours, 10,38 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,73,123.

Registering a steady increase for the 36th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 14,71,877 comprising 10.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.31 per cent.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,24,29,564, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.23 per cent, the data stated.

ndia's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 26,20,03,415 samples have been tested up to April 14 with 13,84,549 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state in India due to the novel coronavirus, as it reported 58,952 fresh infections, in the last 24 hours. As many as 39,624 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 29,05,721. The number of active cases stands at 6,12,070.

Delhi also recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital since the onset of the pandemic, while over 100 fatalities were reported, according to data shared by the health department.

