OPINION | Waqf Bill passed: Why Modi is unique compared to other leaders?

The Waqf Amendment Bill was passed by Lok Sabha after a marathon 12-hour debate with 288 votes in favour and 232 against. All amendments brought by opposition MPs were rejected by voice vote. The Bill will now be passed in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. In the Lok Sabha, the bill was passed with support from the BJP's allies like Janata Dal-United, the Telugu Desam Party and some smaller parties. The bill, if enacted, will be a landmark one, which will reduce corruption in Waqf Boards.

Opposition parties and several Muslim organizations opposed this bill, alleging that this was an attempt to control Waqf Boards. For the last several weeks, a campaign was launched even in remote villages, and Muslims were told that the government wants to occupy their Waqf properties, including mosques and graveyards. However, in the Lok Sabha, not a single opposition leader could show a single provision to prove that the government would occupy Waqf properties. The entire focus of the debate was on who is the 'thekedar' (sole representative) of Muslims. The argument was given that Congress, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party can advocate the cause of Muslims, but how can the BJP speak about the welfare of Muslims? The argument given was that the BJP does not have a single Muslim MP. How does it claim the right to speak about the welfare of Muslims?

The arguments given during the debate were that, BJP governments stop Muslims from offering namaaz on roads, and the Centre abolished Triple Talaq. Hence, the deduction made was that something was fishy in this Waqf bill too. The thrust of the arguments by opposition was that the BJP governments should confine themselves to holding Maha Kumbh mela and build corridors around the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Mahakal temple in Ujjain, but the BJP should not speak about Muslims, because the sole contract (thekedari) for speaking about Muslim welfare lies with opposition leaders.

The truth is that no other previous government at the Centre before Narendra Modi had dared to tinker with laws relating to Muslims. Past governments at the Centre were literally afraid of angering the self-appointed 'contractors' (thekedars) of Muslim votes. Governments in the past feared losing the Muslim vote bank if they tinkered with the community's laws. It was Narendra Modi who changed the narrative. Modi was threatened that if the Waqf bill was brought, his allies like JD(U) and TDP would leave the alliance, and his government would collapse. But Modi is made of a different mettle. He does not fear such threats. He stood his ground. It is this quality that makes Modi stand apart from other leaders.

