Waqf Amendment Bill: Parliamentary panel members suggest 572 amendments to draft law

Waqf Amendment Bill: Members of the parliamentary panel on the Waqf Amendment Bill have proposed a staggering 572 amendments to the draft legislation, which has sparked heated debates between the government and the Opposition. On Sunday, the comprehensive list of amendments was circulated by the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, chaired by BJP leader Jagdambika Pal, as the panel's deliberations approach their final stages.

The committee is set to discuss the proposed amendments in detail during a clause-by-clause review scheduled for Monday. Members of the BJP and those from the opposition have submitted amendments to the Bill. However, none of the BJP's allies figure in the list of members who have submitted the amendments.

Ruling party, Opposition at loggerheads

Opposition and ruling party members have given notices for amendments to the Waqf Bill. The bill has sparked controversy, with opposition and ruling party members submitting notices for 444 amendments. The previous meeting on Friday was marred by disruptions. The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf Amendment Bill witnessed chaos, prompting the suspension of 10 opposition MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi and Kalyan Banerjee, for a day. The proposal to suspend them was moved by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Waqf Amendment Bill

It should be mentioned here that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on August 8, 2024, following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, of 1995, to address issues and challenges in regulating and managing waqf properties.

