Waqf Amendment Bill: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi says 'Waqf had once claimed Taj Mahal' Waqf Bill: INDIA bloc parties have opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that it was "unconstitutional" and aimed at targeting Muslims.

Waqd Bill: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi hailed the Waqf Bill as the beginning of a new era for the country and commended the government for its initiative. He asserted that the amendment would benefit the Muslim community and criticised Congress for failing to implement such reforms earlier.

Participating in the discussion on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP MP said, Trivedi dismissed the opposition's argument that Hindus can also donate to Waqf. He questioned the logic behind this claim, stating that if Islam does not accept prayers from non-Muslims, how can it accept donations from Hindus?

Govt supported poor and honest Muslims

"The government has supported poor and honest Muslims, while some opportunistic leaders have tried to mislead the country." He further said that poor and Pasmanda Muslims would appreciate the government's efforts once the Waqf Bill is passed, describing it as a ray of hope for honest and sincere Muslims.

"... We have given this Bill- ‘UMEED’ name but some people dreamt of ‘UMAH’. ‘UMAH’ means an entire Islamic nation. People who wanted ‘UMEED’ are seeing the ray of hope, however, those who wanted ‘UMAH’ can be seen disappointed," he said.

He further questioned why Waqf exists in India when several Islamic nations like Indonesia, Turkey, Iraq, and Syria do not have it. ".. JP Nadda ji already said that our Waqf committee worked in a very detailed manner for this Bill. Waqf isn't there in several Islamic nations like Indonesia, Turkey, Iraq, and Syria, so why is it here in India? If we talk about India, then do Sikhs, Parsis and Christians have such powers?"

Waqf had claimed Taj Mahal: Trivedi

"When discussing Waqf, it is time for its departure. The JBC members and the government have worked with dedication, almost like a prayer, while drafting this bill. Why should there be separate Sunni and Shia Waqf boards in the country?" said the BJP leader

"For the first time, our government has ensured representation for all sections within the Muslim community. Even the Waqf once claimed ownership of the Taj Mahal, but the Supreme Court ruled that they must produce a decree from Shah Jahan's time proving that the monument was designated as Waqf," said Trivedi.

He sarcastically said, "Wherever there is Khuda, there is God. The rest, you all are intelligent enough to understand."

'Unconstitutional, aimed at targeting Muslims': Opposition

The INDIA bloc parties strongly opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, arguing that it was "unconstitutional" and designed to target Muslims. Leaders from the Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, RJD, and Left parties alleged that the government had introduced the Bill with malicious intent.

However, the Leader of the House and BJP leader JP Nadda refuted these claims, asserting that the Bill was not against Muslims but was intended to benefit the poor and safeguard the rights of Muslim women. He also criticized the Congress, accusing it of treating Muslim women as second-class citizens during its rule. Nadda highlighted that the Modi government had empowered Muslim women by banning triple talaq and bringing them into the mainstream.

Also Read:

Also Read: