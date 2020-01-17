Image Source : PTI Visva Bharati sets up 3-member panel to look into Swapan Dasgupta incident

The Visva Bharati University on Friday set up a three-member committee to look into the incident of BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta confined in a room for several hours when he visited the campus on January 8 to deliver a lecture on the new citizenship law. "We have formed a three-member committee to look into the matter where BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta had said that he was locked in a room with a mob outside, at the university, where he was addressing a meeting on Citizenship Amendment Act on January 8. The committee will submit its report within a month," a senior official said.

"The panel will also look into the alleged clash between two groups of students of the university on January 15," the official added.