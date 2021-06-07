Mumbai-Kolkata Vistara flight faces 'severe turbulence' before landing, 3 passengers critically injured

Image Source : PTI Vistara flight faces 'severe turbulence', three passengers critically injured

At least three passengers on-board Vistara's Kolkata-bound flight were critically injured when the plane encountered severe turbulence just 15 minutes before landing. The passengers with major injuries were rushed to a local hospital in the city, Kolkata Airport Director said.

"Flight UK775 operating Mumbai-Kolkata on June 7 encountered severe turbulence 15 minutes before landing," Vistara's spokesperson said in a statement.

"According to preliminary reports, the turbulence caused injuries to a few passengers, who were provided first aid during flight and immediate medical assistance upon arrival in Kolkata," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said the airline is saddened by this unfortunate experience its customers had, and is closely monitoring the health status of those injured.

"We are investigating the incident on priority, and will share a further update at the earliest," the spokesperson mentioned.

