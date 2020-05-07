Visakhapatnam Gas Leak: PM Modi meets NDMA officials, assures all help to Andhra CM YS Reddy

PM Modi has said he has spoken to MHA , NDMA officials on Visakhapatnam gas leak incident adding situation is monitored closely.

PM Modi is meeting National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials over gas leak incident at Visakhapatnam plant in Andhra Pradesh earlier today. In a tweet the prime minister said, "has spoken to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation after a gas leak incident adding it is being monitored closely and that he prays for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam."

PM Modi has also spoken to Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam and assured all help and support.

Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely.



I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "the incident in Visakhapatnam is disturbing. Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam."

"At present, a total of 27 persons are involved in the relief and rescue operation being conducted by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) who are expert in dealing with industrial leakage. 80 to 90 percent evacuation is completed," NDRF DG informed.

Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam District Collector Vinay Chand visited King George Hospital where people affected by #VizagGasLeak are being treated. pic.twitter.com/tEZLriS82b — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

At least 8 people, including a child have sucummbed after chemical gas leakage in Andhra Pradesh early on Thursday. As many as 70 others were taken to the hospital following the gas leak, reported at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. The casualties in the case were confirmed by the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO). People in the vicinity were taken to a hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes, along with some breathing difficulties.

