Kerala: Violent clash erupts between lawyers and SFI activists at Ernakulam Court in Kochi, 20 injured The incident occurred in the Ernakulam District Court premises during the District Bar Association's annual celebrations. Lawyers alleged that SFI activists trespassed into the Bar Association's annual celebration and created a ruckus.

Tensions flared at the Ernakulam District Court premises on Friday after a violent clash broke out between a group of lawyers and alleged members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), leaving nearly 20 people injured. The incident unfolded during the annual celebrations of the District Bar Association. According to police reports, the altercation resulted in injuries to 16 SFI activists and 8 lawyers. Eyewitnesses and police sources suggest that the situation escalated quickly after a group of SFI activists allegedly trespassed into the celebration venue and disrupted the event, triggering a scuffle.

Lawyers involved in the clash accused the activists of intentionally provoking them by creating a ruckus during the festivities. Security forces were called in to restore order and prevent further escalation. The authorities are currently investigating the matter, and additional police personnel have been deployed around the court complex to maintain peace.

According to them, trouble began when students from Maharaja's College entered the event venue. However, the SFI workers alleged that the lawyers’ inappropriate behaviour led to the issue. They claimed that the lawyers, who were allegedly intoxicated, harassed students, and the attack on the students happened when they questioned this behaviour.

Police officers who intervened to control the situation were also injured. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has urged the CPI(M) leadership to control the student outfit as it is repeatedly involved in anti-social activities. "The SFI activists disrupted the annual day celebrations after entering the venue, had food and misbehaved with the women there," he alleged.

Satheesan urged CPI(M) to end providing political patronage to the student outfit and turn them into criminals. "I am kindly requesting the CPI(M) to withdraw from this act," he told reporters. However, neither the CPI(M) nor SFI has responded to the incident so far. Ernakulam District Bar Association called a meeting today and will decide on further actions, said a functionary. However, Ernakulam Central Police said a case has not been registered so far, but a preliminary inquiry is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

