  Eco friendly-Vinayak Chathurthi: People choose artificial ponds over Sabarmati river for Ganesh Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi in Ahemdabad was different and 'Hatke' for all the good reasons. The Amadavad Muncipal Corporation had requested the people of Ahemdabad not to immerse Ganesh Idols into the water bodies and people showered in all their support for pollution prevention.

Nirnay Kapoor Nirnay Kapoor @@nirnaykapoor
Ahmedabad Updated on: September 13, 2019 9:49 IST
Representative News Image

People choose artificical ponds over Sabarmati river for Ganesh Visarjan 

The people followed ordered religiously not just during Ganesh Chaturthi but also during Tajiya procession. AMC had created aritificial ponds and also deployed security agencies to ensure that the ceremony remains harmonious. 

Surprisingly, there was not even a single Ganesh Idol inside the Sabarmati river and people happily used the 61 artificial ponds set up for the ceremony. 

 
 
