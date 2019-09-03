Ganesh Chaturthi: Surat 'bhakts' dance drunk, brandish bottles before Ganpati in no-liquor state | Watch video

Image Source : TWITTER/@NIRNAYKAPOOR Ganesh Chaturthi: Surat 'bhakts' dance drunk in front of Ganpati idol

When Lokmanya Tilak conceptualised public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, he had a unique goal in mind. His aim was to bring every Indian together, take part in festivities, be active socially and take the freedom fight against the British forward. He achieved his aim, and created a festival which is now perhaps celebrated in every corner of the country.

But one look at what happened in Surat and Lokmanya Tilak would've become highly disturbed.

A video showing drunk Ganpati 'bhakts' 'welcoming' the god with liquor has gone viral. The revellers, as they should be called, can be seen holding what appear to be beer bottles. Almost everyone is drunk, dancing under influence, in front of idol of Ganpati which is a god of wisdom. People are not only drunk themselves but they making others drink as well, right there on the street, right in front of Ganpati

The video has been shot on Ganesh Chaturthi (September 2), the auspicious day on which Lord Ganesh himself is believed to descend from heavens to the world of mortals. The day is considered to be opportune to start an auspicious endeavour. The general feeling that pervades the air on this day is the urge for everything to be 'mangal'.

These 'ganesh bhakts' in Surat surely have other auspicious endevours in mind. They are clearly breaking the law by drinking in a no-liquor state of Gujrat.