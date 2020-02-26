Image Source : TWITTER Village Sarpanch issues death certificate wishing 'bright future' to deceased in UP's Unnao

In a bizarre incident, a village sarpanch issued a death certificate with the wish for an elderly man who had died last month in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in the Sirwariya village in Asoha block where an elderly person Laxmi Shankar died after a prolonged illness on January 22.

His son went to the sarpanch Babulal and requested him to issue a death certificate that he needed for some financial transactions. Babulal not only issued the death certificate, but also 'wished' 'a bright future for the deceased' on the document.

The village head wrote in the death certificate -- "Main inke ujjwal bhavishya ki kaamna karta hoon (I wish him a bright future)."

The letter went viral on the social media on Monday after which the village head apologised for the error and issued a new death certificate.

