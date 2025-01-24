Vijayasai Reddy, close aide of Jagan Reddy and YSRCP leader, quits politics, to resign from Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : X Vijayasai Reddy

Vijayasai Reddy, who is known to be close aide of YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Reddy has decided to quit politics and resign from Rajya Sabha on Saturday. Vijayasai Reddy is the National General Secretary of YSRCP.

In his long post on X, Reddy said, "I am quitting politics. I am resigning from the Rajya Sabha membership tomorrow, the 25th. I will not join any political party. I will not resign in the hope of another position, benefits, or money. This decision is completely my personal one. There was no pressure. No one influenced me. I am indebted to the YS family, who have believed in and supported me for four decades and three generations. I am forever grateful to Jagan garu for giving me the opportunity to be a Rajya Sabha member twice, and to Bharatamma garu for taking me to such a high level. I wish Jagan garu all the best."

"As the leader of the parliamentary party, as the floor leader in the Rajya Sabha, as the national general secretary of the party, I have worked sincerely and tirelessly for the interests of the party and the state. I have acted as a bridge between the center and the state. Special thanks to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for encouraging me for almost nine years, giving me immense strength and courage, and giving me recognition in the Telugu states."

He also added that though he has political differences with TDP, he enjoys good relations with Chandrababu Naidu's family. "I have political differences with TDP. I have no personal differences with Chandrababu's family. I have a long-standing friendship with Pawan Kalyan."

According to his post, he is venturing into agriculture. "My future is agriculture."

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of my state, friends, colleagues, and party workers, each and every one of them, by name, for supporting me throughout my long political journey," he concludes.