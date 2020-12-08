Image Source : PTI/FILE 'Differentiate between coriander and fenugreek': Gujarat CM Rupani challenges Rahul Gandhi

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to tell the difference between coriander and fenugreek while criticising the opposition's stance amid the ongoing farmers' protest.

"When the people of this country have discarded them, Congress and opposition parties are out to do agitation in the name of farmers and mislead the people," Rupani was quoted as saying in a report published in The Indian Express.

"I want to ask... Rahul Gandhi, if you can make out, answer me if what is the difference between kothmir (coriander) and methi (fenugreek). Else, all know about your knowledge," the report added him as saying. Rupani made this remark while addressing a public function in Mehsana.

The Centre and the opposition are engaged in a bitter tug of war over three farm laws. Formert Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been consistently criticising the Centre over farmers' protest against the new farm laws.

Rupani said that the Modi government is genuinely trying to resolve the issues of farmers, but the Congress is trying to take political mileage in the name of farmers.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions and supported by the Congress failed to have much impact till noon in Gujarat even as protesters tried to block highways at some places by placing burning tyres on roads. Barring a few places in the state, all the markets, shops, banks, government and private offices, and other commercial establishments functioned normally.

Normal life in major cities remained unaffected as buses plied on roads. The BRTS (Bus Rapd Transit System) functioned as per schedule in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Surat, a PTI report said.

"The shutdown call left no major impact in the state. There are no reports of any violence or any other unwarranted happenings. Routine life was not affected by the bandh call," said an official of the state police control room.

Latest India News