The silent leader of Gujarat: How Vijay Rupani’s quiet approach shaped a legacy from Rajkot to Gandhinagar Vijay Rupani birth anniversary: A seasoned politician, Rupani served in the Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2012 and held various key responsibilities during that period. In 2014, he was chosen to contest from BJP bastion of Rajkot West after senior leader Vajubhai Vala was appointed Karnataka Governor.

New Delhi:

Born on August 2, 1956, in Rangoon (present-day Myanmar's Yangon), Vijay Rupani’s family was forced to return to India due to political unrest. Settling in Gujarat's Rajkot, they rebuilt their lives from scratch. Here, Rupani laid the foundation for what would become a steady, impactful political journey. He completed his BA and LLB from Saurashtra University, where his early involvement in student politics set the stage for a dedicated public life.

Early political steps: The local worker rises

Vijay Rupani’s entry into mainstream politics was marked by perseverance rather than flash. Starting as a corporator in Rajkot Municipal Corporation in 1987, he patiently worked his way up. His dedication and clean image earned him key roles- he served as Mayor of Rajkot and later as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (2006–2012). Through various party and cabinet positions, Rupani’s style remained the same: low-profile yet effective.

Chief Minister without the drama

Rupani became Chief Minister of Gujarat in August 2016, steering the state through notable periods, including the COVID-19 crisis and a major infrastructure push. Known for his business-friendly policies, focus on road, health, and sanitation improvements, and skillfull navigation of the BJP’s internal politics, he earned the trust of both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Remarkably, he stepped down on his own terms in September 2021, ahead of assembly elections- an unusual move in Indian politics.

What set him apart: Leadership by quiet example

Unlike many of his peers, Rupani avoided controversy and kept away from public spats or self-promotion. His polite demeanour belied a keen political acumen. Colleagues admired his capacity for consensus and his ability to maintain a smooth relationship with the central leadership. Under his stewardship, Gujarat continued its image as a business-friendly and administratively stable state.

Still in the spotlight: 2025 and reminders of his legacy

Even after stepping away from the limelight, Rupani’s influence endures. In April 2025, he was seen supporting new industry policies and Smart City projects in Rajkot, reaffirming his commitment to Gujarat’s progress. When a tragic Air India flight crash (Flight 1206) occurred in June 2025, many recalled how “1206” had once been cited as Rupani’s lucky number, triggering emotional discussions about his era and how seemingly small things can become woven into public memory.

Final word: The power of silent stewardship

In a political landscape often dominated by loud, headline-grabbing figures, Vijay Rupani stands out as someone who let his work and integrity do the talking. Even in 2025, he remains a model of steady and principled leadership- proof that quiet determination can leave a lasting imprint on statecraft and public life.