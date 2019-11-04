Vijay Goel defies Delhi Odd-Even scheme in symbolic protest; challaned for Rs 4,000

BJP MP Vijay Goel has defied Delhi's Odd-Even Scheme to curb pollution. Goel has said this was a symbolic protest to highlight Arvind Kejriwal's failure in controlling Delhi's toxic pollution levels that are hovering above dangerous levels. Goel was fined Rs 4,000 by the Delhi traffic cop after he went out of his house in an odd-numbered car.

According to a traffic cop, Goel was fined a court challan and no cash was taken from him. Vijay Goel was travelling in a private vehicle when he was stopped by the Delhi traffic police.

Commenting on the incident, Vijay Goel said, "I will pay the challan. It is a symbolic protest. Arvind Kejriwal has failed as a chief minister to control the pollution in Delhi."

"Kejriwal allowed Delhi to become a gas chamber. Kejriwal is now showing concern for pollution," Goel told reporters.

"Kejriwal is spending crores on advertisements. He should spend some money on fighting pollution. I am fighting for the people of Delhi," Goel said.

When probed by reporters if this was a political drama, Goel asked, "When Kejriwal was sitting at Delhi LG's house, was that not a political drama?"

"If pollution is due to stubble burning in neighbouring states, why is there an odd-even scheme in Delhi," Goel said when probed by reporters.

Taking to Twitter, Vijay Goel said, "Vehicles contribute to 28% of pollution levels in Delhi, in which cars contribute only 3%. This comes to cars contributing 0.84% to total Delhi pollution which means this #OddEven is leaving 99.58% causative agents of Delhi pollution untouched."

Meanwhile, Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Transport Minister has urged Vijay Goel to support the odd-even scheme in Delhi. "I request him to follow the odd-even rule. Odd-Even can't be imposed 100 per cent through challan. People's participation is important as it is for benefit of Delhi," Gahlot said.

Earlier on Sunday, Goel had said he would violate the odd-even scheme, that comes into effect in Delhi from today.

Goel's decision came as he alleged that it was an "election stunt" of the Kejriwal government. The Rajya Sabha member had broken the odd-even rule and had paid a fine of Rs 2,000 when the scheme was implemented by the Kejriwal government in April 2016.

"My violation of odd-even scheme of the Kejriwal government will be symbolic because it's an election stunt and drama because of the assembly election," Goel said, adding that he would ride an odd-numbered vehicle on even day.

Vote bank politics has "blurred" the rationality of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Goel alleged.

