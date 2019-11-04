Vijay Goel terms odd-even scheme as 'election stunt'; decides to violate rule

BJP parliamentarian Vijay Goel on Sunday said he would violate the odd-even scheme, that comes into effect in Delhi from today. Goel's decision came as he alleged that it was an "election stunt" of the Kejriwal government. The Rajya Sabha member had broken the odd-even rule and had paid a fine of Rs 2,000 when the scheme was implemented by the Kejriwal government in April 2016.

"My violation of odd-even scheme of the Kejriwal government will be symbolic because it's an election stunt and drama in view of the assembly election," Goel said, adding that he would ride an odd-numbered vehicle on even day.

Vote bank politics has "blurred" the rationality of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Goel alleged.

"With exemptions to 70 lakh two-wheelers, cab aggregators Ola and Uber, three-wheelers and women drivers, the odd-even scheme has been rendered a mere gimmick and an election stunt," he said.

AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, have been blaming crop residue burning as the main reason behind severe levels of air pollution in the city.

Kejriwal had recently said that BJP leaders like Goel were not realising the "seriousness" of the air pollution problem in the city.

The AAP and the BJP have been engaged in a blame game over the pollution crisis in Delhi.

"If only stubble burning is responsible for causing pollution, why is the Kejriwal government implementing an odd-even scheme?" Goel asked.

