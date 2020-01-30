Video: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath takes holy dip at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj

Image Source : ANI Yogi Adityanath takes holy dip at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday took a holy dip at Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga and Yamuna -- in Prayagraj on the occasion of Basant Panchami. The chief minister was accompanied by state minister Siddharth Nath Singh, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh, among others.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also performed ‘puja' on the banks of Sangam and later participated in a photo session at the ‘selfie point'.

A video of the chief minister taking a holy dip was posted on Twitter.

Yogi Adityanath also flew a kite on the occasion.

The Chief Minister has arrived in Prayagraj on Wednesday evening and had meetings with various saints and seers, camping there for the ongoing Magh Mela.

