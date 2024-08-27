Video shows 'Om' and snow disappear from world-famous mountain in Uttarakhand. Know why

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Video shows 'Om' and snow disappear from world-famous mountain in Uttarakhand.

Om Parvat is situated on the way to Kailash Mansarovar from Pithoragarh region of Kumaon Mandal of Uttarakhand. According to reports, these days Om has disappeared from this Parvat. This mountain has become snowless and has turned black, giving a hard time to environmentalist scientists across the country.

Environmentalists and local people are blaming the increase in global temperature and the construction work going on in the high Himalayan region for this. One Urmila Sanwal Gunjyal, who recently went to her native village Gunji on a visit to Pithoragarh, revealed that she had gone to visit Om Parvat on August 16. When she went to Nabhidhang to take photos, she did not see snow on Om Parvat. Om sign was missing.

Om Mountain is situated in the Vyas Valley of Dharchula

Om Parvat is situated at an altitude of 5,900 meters in the Vyas Valley of Dharchula Tehsil of Pithoragarh district of Kumaon division. Om Parvat can be seen from Nabhidang situated on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route. Professor BD Joshi, National President of Indian Environmental Institute Uttarakhand and former Head of the Department of Environment and Zoology, Gurukul Kangri University, Haridwar says that if the movement of humans in the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand continues to increase in this manner and the crowd of people in the mountains increases in the name of development, pilgrimage and tourism and the network of roads continues to be laid indiscriminately in the mountains and tunnels continue to be built, then one day the mountains of Uttarakhand will be devoid of glaciers forever and Om Parvat will disappear forever.