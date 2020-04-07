Video: Ramdas Athawale sing 'Go Corona Go' as India fights coronavirus

Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Ramdas Athawale chants his viral slogan 'go corona go'.

Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Rajya Sabha member, amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country in an exclusive conversation with India TV chanted his popular slogan 'Go Corona Go' that went viral during the initial days of lockdown a the time of Janata Curfew. Athawale's video chanting 'Go Corona Go... Corona Go' slogan went viral when he sang it along with other officials and has become world-famous. Many people on social media have made their own versions of the 'go corona go' song which has also gone viral on video-sharing app TikTok. Ramdas Athawale is also the president of the Republican Party of India.

Earlier, a fortnight after giving a rocking new medical anthem to the country, 'Go, Corona Go', Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale also retreated a couple of steps, albeit temporarily. Into the 'lockdown' -- with the rest of the country as the COVID-19 pandemic rages wild outside -- Athawale chose to divide the extra time between his ministerial responsibilities, his family and of course, his health.

"Since there's little physical activity now, I workout for an hour on the exercycle, meditate 30 minutes, read a lot, catch up on TV news and occasionally play pool or carom with my teenage son Jeet," Athawale smiled, as wife Seema adores the bonding between her spouse and son. He even surprised his family when he picked up a guitar and strummed a bit to relieve the lockdown stress, amid attending scores of SOS calls from desperate souls suffering in different parts of India or abroad.

India coronavirus positive cases have surged to 4,421 including 114 many deaths while 326 have recovered. COVID-19 cases in the country are rising even when the nation is under a 21-day lockdown period as people have been asked to remain indoors in order to contain the virus from further spreading. The country witnessed a sharp increase in the coronavirus cases following Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi where close to 2,000 people belonging to the Jamaat were found gathered in Nizamuddin West. The cases surged when these people travelled to different states as many of them were found to be COVID-19 positive.

