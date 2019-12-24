Video: Dramatic footage shows rioters targetted school kids on pretext of CAA protest | Watch

A file photo of protestors in Mangalore on rampage during the CAA protests last week

Amid the ongoing citizenship law protests in Mangalore, dramatic visuals of school kids being targetted by protestors have struck a chord with many viewers. One such video, accessed by India TV, shows Mangaluru Police escorting school kids as protestors telt stones unabated.

Even kids weren't spared. Stone pelters were attacking kids too. But Mangaluru Police managed to save these kids.

Who's that @$$h0!€ apposing shootout? #CAA_NRC_Protest #CAAProtests #CAA_NRC

6/n pic.twitter.com/begmHMww9X — Chiru Bhat | ಚಿರು ಭಟ್ (@mechirubhat) December 24, 2019

In another video to have emerged from Mangalore, protestors are seen covering the CCTV cameras, apparently to avoid detection as they go on rampage.

The southern city has witnessed one of the deadliest protests in the ongoing citizenship law violence to have rocked the country, resulting in two deaths as demonstrators clashed with police last week.