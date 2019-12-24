Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Video: Dramatic footage shows rioters targetted school kids on pretext of CAA protest | Watch

Video: Dramatic footage shows rioters targetted school kids on pretext of CAA protest | Watch

Amid the ongoing citizenship law protests in Mangalore, dramatic visuals of school kids being targetted by protestors have struck a chord with many viewers

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mangaluru Updated on: December 24, 2019 18:00 IST
A file photo of protestors in Mangalore on rampage during

A file photo of protestors in Mangalore on rampage during the CAA protests last week

Amid the ongoing citizenship law protests in Mangalore, dramatic visuals of school kids being targetted by protestors have struck a chord with many viewers. One such video, accessed by India TV, shows Mangaluru Police escorting school kids as protestors telt stones unabated.

In another video to have emerged from Mangalore, protestors are seen covering the CCTV cameras, apparently to avoid detection as they go on rampage.

The southern city has witnessed one of the deadliest protests in the ongoing citizenship law violence to have rocked the country, resulting in two deaths as demonstrators clashed with police last week.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News