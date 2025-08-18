CP Radhakrishnan is NDA's VP nominee: Who will be INDIA bloc's candidate? Opposition to finalise name today The Vice Presidential election is scheduled for September 9, with August 21 set as the last date for filing nominations. The NDA has nominated Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate. The opposition parties are expected to announce their candidate today.

New Delhi:

With the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fielding Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the Vice-Presidential election, the Opposition's INDIA bloc is expected to begin discussions on a joint nominee at its meeting on Monday morning. If consensus is achieved, the alliance may today announce its nominee for the post of vice-president, the second-highest constitutional position in the country.

According to news agency PTI sources, the INDIA bloc leaders would meet at the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, at 10.15 am on Monday.

Who will be INDIA bloc's candidate?

The Congress-led INDIA bloc partners earlier announced their decision to field a joint 'non-political' candidate for the election.

In the last Vice-Presidential election, the Opposition had fielded former Congress minister Margaret Alva against the NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar. However, the decision created a rift within the Opposition as the Trinamool Congress (TMC), then the second-largest party in the bloc, chose not to extend its support to Alva.

As per reports, to avoid past mistakes, the top Congress brass have emphasized that the nominee for the upcoming Vice-Presidential election will be the INDIA bloc candidate, representing the alliance collectively rather than any single party. A non-Congress, non-political candidate might emerge as a stronger option for the Vice-Presidential election, as it could help secure support from parties like AAP, TMC, BRS, and BJD.

Will there be a fierce battle between the ruling party and the opposition?

The INDIA bloc meeting will be held a day after the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan as its nominee for the post of vice-president, the second-highest constitution position in the country. Radhakrishnan hails from Tamil Nadu, which will go to the polls in 2026.

While the ruling BJP feels that the nomination of Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader with an RSS background, will elicit support from the wider opposition, especially the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, it remains to be seen what stand the opposition parties take on Monday.

BJP president J P Nadda, while announcing the nomination of Radhakrishnan after a meeting of the party's parliamentary board on Sunday, said the NDA will speak to the opposition parties to reach a consensus for the vice-presidential election.

The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the sudden resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nomination is August 21.

(With PTI inputs)

