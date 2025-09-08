Vice Presidential election: Shiv Sena MPs to meet today, Shrikant Shinde asks all to be present, check timing Vice Presidential election 2025: Shrikant Shinde said he is closely monitoring the election and has already briefed Shiv Sena MPs on the voting process and necessary precautions.

New Delhi:

Shiv Sena parliamentary group leader Dr Shrikant Shinde will hold a crucial meeting of the party's Members of Parliament in Delhi on Monday, a day before the Vice Presidential election. The meeting will be held at his residence on September 8 at 12:30 pm.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan is the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice-Presidential post and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde had already announced support for Dr Radhakrishnan.

Shrikant Shinde asks all Shiv Sena MPs to be present in meeting

In this regard, Shrikant Shinde directed all Shiv Sena MPs to be present in Delhi by Sunday night itself. The meeting also aims to ensure the victory of Dr Radhakrishnan with maximum votes.

Shrikant Shinde said he is closely monitoring the election and has already briefed Shiv Sena MPs on the voting process and necessary precautions.

Vice Presidential election: B Sudershan Reddy vs CP Radhakrishnan

The election, scheduled for September 9, will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and the NDA's nominee, CP Radhakrishnan.

On Sunday, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying SP Singh Baghel said that a mock drill should be held ahead of the upcoming Vice Presidential election to familiarise first-time Members of Parliament with the voting process and minimise the chances of invalid ballots.

Speaking to ANI, SP Singh Baghel said, "Before the Vice Presidential election, a mock drill should be conducted to understand the entire process. Many people who have become MPs for the first time do not know whether the election will be held through a ballot, a machine, or other means. Therefore, this should be known, as it reduces the possibility of votes being invalidated.”

Vice Presidential election: Check whole process

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons. The VP is elected through an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament. The election of the Vice President is governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot. ‘

With inputs from ANI