Vice President election: Opposition to jointly pitch candidate; LoP Mallikarjun calls meeting on July 17

Vice President election 2022: The joint Opposition will be fielding a candidate for Vice President election. A meeting has been called in this regard by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Khadge, on July 17 to discuss the nitty-gritty of the polls.

According to sources, the Opposition will field a non-Congress face as the vice-presidential candidate. The candidate, who was fielded by the Opposition for the Presidential election, was also a non-congress face.

In 2017, Gopal Krishan Gandhi was the Opposition's candidate for Vice Presidential election. He, however, lost as the Opposition did not have the numbers. The last election was termed an ideological battle by the Opposition.

The Opposition is seeming to be a divided house vis-a-vis the Presidential election as many non-NDA parties, including Shiv Sena, have supported the candidature of Draupadi Murmu, who is NDA's candidate for the Presidential election.

In fact the JMM, with whom the Congress in running a government in Jharkhand, may not support Yashwant Sinha. Trinamool Congress, however, said it would have supported Murmu had the government apprised the Opposition of the name of the candidate before the Opposition decided on a candidate.

As per sources, the Government has not reached out to the Opposition so far with any name, the election for the vice president post will be held on August 6 and the last date of nomination is July 19.



