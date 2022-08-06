Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vice President Election 2022: Parliamentarians to vote today; Jagdeep Dhankhar, Margaret Alva in fray

Vice President Election 2022: Voting for the post of Vice President of India will take place today from 10 am, and members of both Houses of Parliament will vote to elect the new VP. While NDA has fielded Jagdeep Dhankhar, the opposition, led by Congress, has fielded Margaret Alva as their candidate for the top post. The term of incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is a lawyer by profession, entered politics in 1989. He became the governor of West Bengal in July 2019. He tendered his resignation as the Governor of West Bengal following the nomination for the vice president post.

Margaret Alva filed her nomination for the vice presidential election on July 19. Opposition parties on July 17 decided to field the former Rajasthan Governor as their joint candidate for the vice presidential election. The decision to field Alva was taken at a meeting of opposition leaders of 17 parties at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

The vice president of India, which is the second-highest constitutional post in the country, is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

Who will the parties vote for?

Trinamool Congress said that the party will abstain from voting in the upcoming Vice Presidential poll. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are among some parties supporting Margaret Alva. On the other hand, Jagdeep Dhankhar has support from parties like the Janata Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Shiv Sena.

