Vice President Dhankhar backs CJI BR Gavai on protocol, says 'I am also a sufferer'

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday echoed Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai's call for strict adherence to protocol, highlighting his own experience of being sidelined. Speaking at a book launch in Delhi, Dhankhar noted that despite the importance of protocol, the vice-president's portrait is often missing from public displays alongside those of the president and the prime minister.

"You must have seen photographs of the president and the prime minister, but not of the vice-president. Once I demit office, I'll ensure that my successor has a photograph," Dhankhar remarked. He added, "I am also a sufferer in this regard."

His comments came a day after CJI Gavai expressed displeasure over not being received by senior Maharashtra officials during his first visit to the state after assuming office. Gavai had pointed out the absence of the state chief secretary, director general of police, and Mumbai police commissioner during his arrival for a felicitation program in Mumbai. Hours later, the officials were present when the CJI visited Chaityabhoomi, the memorial of Dr. BR Ambedkar in Mumbai, reflecting a quick course correction by the state administration.

Emphasising the importance of protocol

Referring to the CJI's remarks, Dhankhar said, "Chief justice of the country and the protocol is placed very high. When he indicated this, it was not personal, it was for the position he holds. And I am sure this will be kept in mind by one and all." He further emphasised that adherence to protocol is fundamental to the functioning of a democratic system, adding that such practices must be respected by all levels of the bureaucracy.

(With inputs from PTI)