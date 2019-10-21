Relieved, VHP welcomes Supreme Court order on Ravidas temple

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has welcomed the Supreme Court's acceptance of the Centre's revised offer of 400 sq m land for reconstruction of Ravidas temple in the Tughlaqabad forest area calling it "a success story".

VHP Working President Alok Kumar said, "The temple of Saint Ravidas will be restored at the same place, the samadhi will be looked after and those arrested will be freed and no legal proceedings will take place against them. Congratulations!"

The Ravidas temple was at the heart of a raging political controversy after it was razed by the Delhi Development Authority on the apex court's orders a few months ago.

After the BJP's Delhi leadership let the matter get out of hand, party chief Amit Shah stepped in for damage control ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections next year.

The Centre initially offered to reconstruct Ravidas temple in the Tughlaqabad forest area, but later revised its offer to propose increasing the land alloted for reconstruction of the temple from 200 to 400 sq m.

On Monday, the top court accepted the government's revised offer and directed the Centre to constitute within six weeks a committee for the construction of the temple. It also ordered that the land will not be used for commercial purposes and parking will not be allowed.

Ravidas was a key figure of the Bhakti movement. His hymns are also included in the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book for Sikhs. This is the reason why the demolition of the temple angered many Sikhs as well.

