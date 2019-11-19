Veer Savarkar's photo defaced at Banaras Hindu University; tension prevails in campus

Veer Savarkar

A photograph of nationalist leader Veer Savarkar was defaced at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Tuesday. The incident came to light this morning when students of M.A. first year reached their classroom and saw the photograph of Savarkar lying on the ground. The photo of Savarkar had ink splashed on his face.

The incident happened in the political science department where photographs of several leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar, adorn the walls. Angry over the act, students of BHU sat on a 'dharna'. Condemning the incident, officials of the Banaras Hindu University set up a three-member committee to probe the incident as tension prevailed in the campus. Meanwhile, a heavy deployment of police has been made on the BHU campus to prevent fallout of the incident.

Last week, controversy erupted after a yet-to-be-unveiled statue of Swami Vivekananda was vandalised and defaced by miscreants in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Objectionable messages were also found on the pedestal statue at the campus.

