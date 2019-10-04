Image Source : PTI Mahatma Gandhi's portrait defaced in MP's Rewa

Mahatma Gandhi's portrait was defaced at Bapu Bhawan in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Gandhi Jayanti by unidentified persons who wrote 'deshdrohi' (traitor) over it, the police said on Thursday.

As per reports, those responsible also stole an urn which was used for immersing his ashes.

The incident happened on Wednesday when the country was celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

A case has been filed in the matter on a complaint by Rewa city Congress chief Gurmeet Singh Mangu.

"The matter was brought to our notice by those managing Laxmanbagh Sansthan. We found that the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi was defaced and someone had written 'deshdrohi' over it," Rewa SP Abid Khan told PTI.

In the complaint, Mangu had alleged that the stolen urn contained the ashes of Gandhi, but Khan said police were not sure about it.

"We are not probing it," he said.

A case under sections 153(B) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC was registered in this regard, the SP said.

