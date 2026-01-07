Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal's son dies of cardiac arrest; businessman calls it 'darkest day' Agnivesh had been recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital following a skiing accident. Agarwal has shared the information of his son's demise on his official X handle.

New York:

Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal’s son, Agnivesh, died on Wednesday at a New York hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. Agnivesh had been recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital following a skiing accident. The business magnate expressed deep anguish over his son’s death, calling it the darkest day of his life.

Agarwal has shared the information on his official X handle.

“Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us,” he posted on X.

“No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend,” he added.

Agarwal remembers his promise to son

Anil Agarwal said he had promised his son that 75% of his earnings would be dedicated to giving back to society for social causes and he renewed the promise after the latter’s demise.

“We shared a dream to ensure that no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work. I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society. Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life,” he added.