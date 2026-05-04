Vattiyoorkavu Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins

New Delhi:

Vattiyoorkavu, a key constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district, is among the closely watched seats as counting begins for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026. The constituency has seen competitive contests in recent years and remains politically significant due to its urban and semi-urban voter base.

The 2026 contest in Vattiyoorkavu is expected to be a keen multi-cornered fight. Key candidates include Adv. V. K. Prasanth from CPI(M), K. Muraleedharan from Congress, and R. Sreelekha from BJP, making it a closely watched contest on counting day.

Vattiyoorkavu: 2021 election result

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, V. K. Prasanth of CPI(M) won the Vattiyoorkavu seat with 74,779 votes, defeating Congress candidate Veena S. Nair, who secured 60,269 votes, by a margin of 14,510 votes.

Vattiyoorkavu: 2026 election result

The final result from Vattiyoorkavu will be declared after all rounds of counting are completed and officially confirmed by the Election Commission.