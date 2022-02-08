'Mediocre appointment': Varun Gandhi points out errors in JNU VC Santishree Pandit's press release

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Varun Gandhi

Varun Gandhi on JNU VC appointment: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday raised question over the appointment of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as the new Vice Chancellor of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Gandhi in a tweet pointed out multiple grammatical mistakes in a press statement issued by Pandit.

"This press release from the new JNU VC is an exhibition of illiteracy,littered with grammatical mistakes (would strive vs will strive;students friendly vs student-friendly;excellences vs excellence).Such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital & our youth’s future," Varun Gandhi said in the tweet.

Pandit was appointed as JNU's first woman VC of JNU replacing Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, who has now been made the chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The 59-year-old Pandit is also an alumna of JNU where she pursued her MPhil as well as PhD in International Relations.

Meanwhile, old tweets criticising JNU students and farmers, purportedly posted by a Twitter account carrying Pandit's name, were shared widely on social media.

The tweets from an unverified account, which carried Pandit's name, made references to Sharjeel Imam and Nathuram Godse, among others.

While there was no confirmation whether or not it was Pandit's account, the social media handle was taken down hours later.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News