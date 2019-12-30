Image Source : TWITTER 14-month-old Champak's grandmother seeks PM Modi's help in release of her parents arrested during CAA protest

A 14-month-old girl from Varanasi along with her grandmother sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in having her mother released from jail. Champak's mother, Ekta Tiwari, who is in Varanasi's district jail was detained from the anti-CAA, NRC protests that took place in the Beniya Bagh area of Varanasi on December 19.

The girl's father was also detained from the same protest and is also locked up in the Varanasi district jail.

Champak reached PM Modi's office (In his capacity as a Member of Parliament) in Varanasi with her grandmother and other close family members to urge PM Modi to release both her parents. The family wrote a letter addressed to PM Modi where the grandmother explained how the 14-month-old was getting affected with both her parents being jailed. The grandmother explained how Champak's health was deteriorating because she was not being fed her mother's milk.

The family urged PM Modi to consider their request.

Several arrests have been made across Uttar Pradesh in the aftermath of the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests. The police have come down hard on those coming out on the streets. Violence has been reported in several areas with the death toll rising to 19.

