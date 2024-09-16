Vande Metro renamed as 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail' by Indian Railways: Know its key features

Follow us on Image Source : X Vande Metro

Indian Railways has officially renamed the Vande Metro service to "Namo Bharat Rapid Rail," signalling a shift in branding for one of the country’s key upcoming rail projects. The renaming comes hours ahead of the inauguration of the Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro in Gujarat. The service will be flagged off from the Bhuj railway station at 4:15 pm virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be present in Ahmedabad, as per an official.

As per the information, the change in name is seen as part of a larger initiative to align infrastructure projects with the "Namo Bharat" vision, which symbolises the broader mission of rapid development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is expected to focus on regional connectivity, offering a faster alternative to traditional trains, and easing congestion on busy city routes. The project is being developed under the larger National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), and its implementation will involve collaboration with various state governments to create high-speed corridors between urban centres.

Key features of 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail'

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail will have 12 coaches with seating for 1,150 passengers

It will cover 359 km distance from Bhuj to Ahmedabad in 5:45 hours.

The train will stop at nine stations.

For the public, the regular service will start on September 17 from Ahmedabad

The total journey will cost Rs 455.

It will have ergonomically designed seats, fully air-conditioned cabins and modular interiors.

Namo Bharat trains will connect the heart of Ahmedabad with its peripheral cities.

The Rapid Rail aims to enhance intercity connectivity.

(Input by Anamika Gaur)