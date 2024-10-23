Vande Bharat train: ICF Chennai set to roll out sleeper coaches soon, check video and other details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

Vande Bharat Sleeper train: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai is preparing to introduce the highly anticipated sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train, according to a statement from the Indian Railways. It also shared a video showing the interiors of the train. This new addition expands the existing Vande Bharat portfolio, which currently includes chair car variants and Vande Bharat metro trains.

Designed for overnight travel, the Vande Bharat sleeper is set to operate on routes covering distances between 800 km and 1,200 km. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier stated that fares for the sleeper service would be comparable to those of the Rajdhani Express, aiming to provide a premium travel experience.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The sleeper train will boast a maximum operational speed of 160 km per hour and will feature a total of 16 coaches with 823 berths. Each trainset will offer a variety of AC accommodations, including first-class AC, two-tier AC, and three-tier AC options.

Of the 16 coaches, one will be designated as a first-class AC coach, featuring 24 berths to provide luxury and comfort for passengers willing to pay a premium. Additionally, four coaches will be classified as AC two-tier, accommodating 188 berths each, while the remaining 11 coaches will be AC three-tier, collectively offering 611 berths. This comprehensive setup ensures that each Vande Bharat Sleeper train will have the capacity to transport a total of 823 passengers comfortably.

Vande Bharat Express sleep train: Check designs

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last year had said that the basic design of the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains had been approved and that the manufacturing of the train has started.

Notably, PM Modi had in November 2022 launched a Vande Bharat train between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru, the first train in south India. Currently, Bengaluru has Vande Bharat Trains to different regions such as Dharwad, Belagavi, Hubballi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mysuru and Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: India's longest Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Patna to start on Oct 30: Check timing, fare, other details