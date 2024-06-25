India likely to get its first Vande Bharat Sleeper train by Independence Day | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE First Vande Bharat sleeper train to be launched before August 15

India may get its first Vande Bharat sleeper train by Independence Day. The country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will run between Delhi and Mumbai. Prime Minister Modi can launch the train.

According to sources, Vande Bharat Sleeper Train manufacturing is in its final stage in Bengaluru. There will be a total of 16 coaches in the Vande Bharat Sleeper train. Among 16 coaches, 10 will be reserved for Third AC, 4 coaches will be for Second AC, and one coach will be for First AC. Sleeper Vande Bharat Train will also have two Seating cum Luggage Rake (SLR) coaches. According to railway sources, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train will run at a speed of 130 KM/hour in the first phase. After this, the speed of the train will be gradually increased to 160 to 220 KM/hour.

Delhi-Mumbai is a high-demand route

Apparently, Railways planned to run the Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Delhi and Mumbai as the railway route is busy and the demand for reservations always remains high. Due to high numbers of commuters, trains, more often than not, remain full on this route leaving many passengers reservation-less. So, running the Vande Bharat Sleeper train on this route will give great relief to the passengers.

Equipped with modern facilities and safety

Equipped with modern facilities, Vande Bharat Sleeper train will travel from Delhi to Mumbai via Bhopal and Surat. A few days ago, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav announced that India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be on the track within 2 months. This year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav visited the production site in Bengaluru to review the work of the train set of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

Reported by: Anamika Gaur

