Vande Bharat sleeper train completes first trial run at THIS speed; what's next?

Vande Bharat Sleeper train updates: The first prototype of Vande Bharat Sleeper train underwent a trial run. According to the media reports, the semi-high-speed train completed a trial run between Khajuraho and Mahoba at a speed of 130 km per hour on Monday. The successful trial of made a significant milestone in the direction of commencement of the first sleeper train in the series of Vande Bharat Express.

Now, the Vande Bharat Sleeper trai will undergo for trail run for another 15 days as the Khajuraho-Jhansi line does not have a heavy train load. The trail run of the train was conducted on the Khajuraho-Mahoba route for seven days at a moderate speed to check for technical issues. Now, the trail will be texted at the high speed in the next phase of trial.

The train ran at a speed of 115 km/h from Khajuraho to Mahoba railway station during the trial run and the speed was raised to 130 kilometres per hour.

The timeline of rollout of train is subject to the successful completion of the trials. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a statement laid on the table of the Rajya Sabha, had said presently, Vande Bharat Sleeper trains planned for long and medium distance journey are equipped with modern features and passenger amenities.

Some of the distinguished features of Vande Bharat sleeper trains are:

Fitted with KAVACH

Crashworthy and jerk-free semi-permanent couplers and anti-climbers

Crashworthy design of carbody complying with EN standards

Regenerative braking system for energy efficiency

Higher Average speed with quick deceleration and acceleration

Emergency talk-back unit for communication between passenger and train manager in case of emergency.

Accommodation and accessible toilets for Passengers with Restricted Mobility (PRM) in the driving coaches on each end

Centralized Coach Monitoring System for better condition monitoring of passenger amenities such as Air conditioning, Saloon Lighting etc

CCTV surveillance cameras in all coaches

Meanwhile, 136 Vande Bharat train services with chair car coaches are running across the Indian Railways network. Of these, 16 Vande Bharat Express services are catering to the needs of stations located in Tamil Nadu. The longest distance Vande Bharat train services are running between Delhi and Banaras, covering a distance of 771 km.