Vande Bharat sleeper services to be launched after October 15; check expected route

New Delhi:

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Tuesday that the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will be launched once the second train is ready for operation. He stated that the development of this train is in its final stages and is expected to be completed by October 15.

According to officials, one train has already undergone the necessary trials and testing and is ready for launch at the Shakur Basti Depot in Delhi.

“Both the trains will be launched together. The second train is necessary to maintain regular services. That's why we are waiting for a second rake. Once we get it, we will decide on route and start operations,” he said.

It is anticipated that the service will start between Delhi and Patna in view of the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar, as per PTI.

Vande Bharat, new railway line announced in Punjab

On Tuesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and State Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu announced the construction of a new railway line between Rajpura and Mohali in Punjab.

Additionally, they revealed a proposal to run a new Vande Bharat Express train on the Firozpur Cantt-Bathinda-Patiala-Delhi route. This train will cover a distance of 486 kilometers in just 6 hours and 40 minutes. The train will operate six days a week, except Wednesdays.

Vaishnaw hails unprecedented investment to boost rail infra in Punjab

The ministers said that these projects will significantly enhance regional connectivity and improve the travel experience.

Vaishnaw stated that investment in Punjab’s railway sector has seen unprecedented growth. While the investment between 2009 and 2014 was only Rs 225 crore, it has now surged to Rs 5,421 crore, ANI reported citing him. He credited this success to the efforts of Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, who played a key role in the development of these projects.